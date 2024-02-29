Fry, Sinclair talk AEAs, timber reserve

Rep. Joel Fry and Sen. Amy Sinclair were in Osceola Friday for a legislative forum. Held at Revelton Distillery, the two updated the room about their current committees, bills being worked on and answered questions. Fry continues to serve on the same committees - public safety, education, health and human services appropriation, and chairs the state health and human services budget in the house. Sinclair serves as the Senate president, and works on internal committees of government oversight and administration.

Budget

Fry gave a brief overview of Governor Kim Reynolds’ budget of $8.9 billion. He said 80% is for a combination of education and health and human services, while the other 20% is for the rest of state government operations. Fry said that the day prior, Feb. 22, the house had passed a 3% State Supplemental Aid (SSA) for the upcoming school year, which was higher than the governor’s proposed 2.5%. The increased SSA, which is per-pupil state aid, will see $146-million for schools. According to Fry, the 3% increase keeps up with inflationary growth, and over one-billion dollars have gone to Iowa schools over the last 10 years.

AEA

An update was given on Reynolds’ proposed AEA bill, that would see changes in the AEA system to, “refocus it on its core mission – providing high quality special education services and helping students with disabilities reach their potential,” Reynolds’ said at her condition of the state address in January.

Reynolds believes these goals can be achieved by shifting funding to school districts that now has to be repaid to the AEAs, and allowing districts to work with providers to best meet the needs of students. AEAs support more than just special education students, including providing free hearing screenings for all.

Fry said that he did not support the AEA bill early on.

“I was very concerned about the impact on rural schools, also very concerned about the impact on special education for our rural schools,” Fry said, adding there were a number of pieces he wanted to look at in the bill. One of those was keeping a part about teachers’ salaries separate from the AEA subject, which the House was able to get divided out. Fry said he’s felt better by the slower pace now, and constructive conversations that have been had. Sinclair had similar worries about the impact on rural schools.

When asked why there was a need for a three-year plan if there is going to be an AEA task force, Fry explained it was to make sure the legislature was enacting the recommendations of the task force, because if they didn’t do it in year one, it would affect the other two years, which will help the task force’s recommendations to be done. Fry said that the task force will not be driven by the executive branch or the Department of education, and it will be made up of schools, AEAs, parents, school boards and legislature members.

“Any system 50 years old that’s a government system can take a good, solid look…something that’s happened for years and years for years, we don’t want to continue to do it just like we did it, just because we’ve always done it,” said Sinclair on the necessity of having a task force.

“It’s going to be really important that in these discussions that we don’t lose sight of what we’re really trying to solve. And that’s the best special education outcomes for Iowa students; that’s one of them,” said Fry.

Several in attendance told Fry and Sinclair how important AEAs are to the schools and the students, and cautioned them to take their time moving forward with the bill.

Timber Reserve

A topic that both Fry and Sinclair have been working on for a number of years is the timber reserve program. Under the forest reserve program, Iowa landowners can place acres of their land into forest reserve (if certain criteria is met) and not be taxed on it. Its original purpose was for conservation measures, but also to reduce tax burdens on those landowners who were not making any profit off of the land. Today, there are now a large number of acres across the state that are not being taxed, and that tax burden falls on everyone else. However, those not paying taxes are still benefiting from what the taxes pay for in the county.

Sinclair said that some people are also profiting off of their timber reserve, by leasing it for hunting or other recreation purposes, yet the law states that the only profit that can be made on the reserve is that from nuts, fruits or wood.

A solution the two said had most everyone on board was where the program doesn’t go away, but county supervisors can vote on if they want to opt in or out of the program for their county. A proposed bill is out of subcommittee, and Fry anticipated that it would be out of committee either this week or next, and then on to the house floor. There is a voter referendum in the bill that would allow for the public to vote on the matter if they disagreed with the supervisors’ decision.

“This is the first year in the 12 that [Joel] and I have been working on it, it’s the first year that we’ve got essentially of the ag commodity groups in agreement…It’s the first year it’s got real, broad-based support and so we’re kind of excited about that as well,” said Siclair.

Behavioral and mental health

Fry talked about state health, which has gone from a 99-county to a regional-based to now a state-based system. The system will be fully funded by the state, and there will be opportunities for local input. ACOs will manage services within the regions that will look different than how they currently do. It will bring mental and substance abuse into one spot. The ACOS will manage each regions’ services, and will be where the money from the state is distributed, and then out to the needed services within the region.

Fry said that Reynolds proposed $75 million in new Medicaid dollars in her budget, but they have not yet talked about what that looks like for funds. The ACOs will be governed by someone with healthcare knowledge.

Other topics

Sinclair addressed questions about her work on the government oversight committee, stating they don’t meet regularly unless something is governmental related. Fry said that nursing home inspections are being looked into and reworked on how they are handled.

A bill is being passed that staffing agencies for medical providers can only make a certain amount of profit off of employment contracts with facilities, and does not put a wage cap on staff.

Sinclair touched on bugs that are being worked out in the tax system after changes were made last year, and as such they don’t plan to do much tax-wise this year. The process has also been started to make a constitutional amendment that would require a two-thirds majority vote to pass any tax increases.

“There are certain things that should rise to the level of being a much broader consensus than just a simple majority and we believe taxes should be one of them,” said Sinclair.

There will likely be another legislative forum in March, date and location to be determined.