Lady Mustangs end season

The Murray girls baksetball team ended their postseason last Thursday at Orient-Macksburg, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 45-41. An eariler week game against Mormon Trail saw a loss of 68-30. The Lady Mustangs season record ended at 5-15.

Mormon Trail 68, Murray 30

MT - 17–14–12–25

M - 8–7–5–10

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 11 8-21 30, Morgan Keller 4 0-0 8, Mallory Page 1 0-0 2, Keirsten Klein 4 6-13 14, Abby Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Karina Romero 1 2-8 4. FG shooting – 16.7%. 3-pts – 0. Rebounds – 31 (Keller 3, Page 3, Leah Frederick 2, Klein 12, Megan Henrichs 7, Cova del Barco Subinas 1, Romero 3). Assists – 5 (Page 3, Henrichs 1, Romero 1). Steals – 12 (Keller 6, Page 3, Frederick 1, Henrichs 2). Blocks – 4 (Keller 1, Klein 3). Turnovers – 21. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out – 0.

Orient-Macksburg 45, Murray 41

OM - 11–7–14–13

M - 14–10–7–10