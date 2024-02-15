Lady Indians advance to round two of playoffs

The Clarke Lady Indians (11-9) hosted the Van Meter Lady Bulldogs (11-10) for the first round of Class 2A regional playoffs on Feb. 10, with Clarke the victor 46-32. A strong defensive game by both teams with steals, jump balls and turnovers, plus fouls, kept the score down and baskets answered.

The first quarter of the game saw the teams tied at six just three minutes into the game, with Clarke at times struggling to find their rhythm and hit baskets and deal with balls stolen in transition. Clarke went into the second quarter up by five points over Van Meter. Van Meter upped their defense in the, keeping Clarke from making baskets, at one point forcing a shot clock violation, as lead scorer Ali Henry sat on the bench with two fouls. Both teams’ attempts at getting more points by way of threes were unsuccessful, until a three-point at the buzzer by Tory Henry had Clarke with a nine-point lead 25-16.

Coming back from halftime, Van Meter freshman shooter Avery Banks had her lone three-point of the night right from the start. Clarke received another shot clock violation as they tried to work around Van Meter for a basket, and more balls stolen by both teams plagued the game, as Ali came back in to play.

With a six point lead for Clarke going into the last quarter, Clarke worked their way up to a 39-29 lead, the first double-digit lead of the evening. Tory fouled out in the fourth quarter, as did Van Meter’s Finley Netten and Katie Vaught.

Tory lead in scoring for the team before fouling out with 15 points, including three, three-pointers. Despite sitting out a quarter, Ali had 12 points in the contest. Tory lead in team rebounds with 10, with Ava Hagen having eight and Maddy McCoy six. Overall, the team averaged a 30.0% field shooting range, nearly twice Van Meter’s 18.5%.

The Lady Indians traveled to Des Moines on Wednesday to face the region’s #1 seed Des Moines Christian, who have only lost one out of 22 games played this season. See next week’s paper for game results.

Results

Clarke 64, Central Decatur 36

Newton 54, Clarke 50

N - 14–14–16–10

C - 12–8–15–15

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 19 4-7 50, Ali Henry 6 4-6 16, Ava Hagen 2 0-0 6, Tory Henry 4 0-1 9, Maddy McCoy 4 0-0 12, Ashlyn Crawford 2 0-0 4, Reese Shaw 1 0-0 3. FG shooting – 36.5%. 3-pts – 8 (Hagen 2, T. Henry 1, McCoy 4, Shaw 1). Rebounds – 32 (A. Henry 8, Hagen 2, T. Henry 3, McCoy 7, Crawford 2, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 9). Assists – 16 (A. Henry 4, Hagen 3, T. Henry 2, Crawford 2, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 3). Steals – 6 (Hagen 2, T. Henry 4). Blocks – 3 (Hagen 1, Crawford 1, Gabby Fry 1). Turnovers – 11. Team fouls – 14. Fouled out – 0.

Clarke 46, Van Meter 32

C - 15–10–6–15

VM - 10–6–9–7

Clarke

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 12 17-26 46, Ali Henry 4 4-5 12, Ava Hagen 1 2-4 5, Tory Henry 4 4-6 15, Maddy McCoy 1 2-3 5, Ashlyn Crawford 2 0-0 4, Maisy McCoy 0 3-6 3, Reese Shaw 0 2-2 2. FG shooting – 30.0%. 3-pts – 5 (Hagen 1, T. Henry 3, Maddy McCoy 1). Rebounds – 36 (A. Henry 4, Hagen 8, T. Henry 10, Maddy McCoy 6, Crawford 4, Maisy McCoy 2, Shaw 2). Assists – 5 (T. Henry 1, Maddy McCoy 4). Steals – 13 (A. Henry 5, T. Henry 3, Maddy McCoy 3, Maisy McCoy 2). Blocks – 1 (Shaw). Turnovers – 24. Team fouls – 16. Fouled out – 1 (T. Henry).

Van Meter

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 10 9-12 32, Avery Banks 1 2-2 5, Macy Hyer 2 0-0 5, Finley Netten 2 5-6 9, Teya Speltz 3 0-0 6, Katie Vaught 1 0-0 2, Bailey Buerckley 1 0-0 3, Lydia Thummel 0 2-4 2. FG shooting – 18.5%.3-pts – 3 (Banks 1, Hyer 1, Buerckley 1).Rebounds – 24 (Banks 3, Danielle Jones 2, Netten 3, Speltz 8, Vaught 6, Thummel 2). Assists – 6 (Hyer 1, Netten 2, Speltz 1, Vaught 2).Steals – 14 (Banks 1, Hyer 1, Jones 4, Netten 7, Vaught 1).Blocks – 1 (Jones). Turnovers – 21. Team fouls – 24. Fouled out – 2 (Netten, Vaught).