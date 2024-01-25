Public hearing to be held for Golf Course Commission

The Osceola City Council approved 4-0 setting a public hearing regarding the golf course commission for the Feb. 6 meeting at 7 p.m.; councilman Jose Vargas was absent.

The purpose of the public meeting will be to allow public comment regarding combining the Golf Course Management Commission into one board under the Parks and Recreation Board. Mayor Thomas Kedley explained that the golf course management board was originally created as the Osceola Golf Course was moved from privately owned to a municipal golf course. The commission’s role was”to advise the City Council on matters pertaining to the administration and control of the City’s golf course, clubhouse, equipment, personnel, and related facilities.” (Chapter 29, section 1 of the Osceola Code of Ordinances) Currently, the Parks and Rec board does not have anything to do with the golf course.

Kedley said that now that the golf course is up and running and doing well on its own, and that both boards often overlap in what they talk about, it would now make sense to add them back into one board. He has been in talks with both commissions about his intent, and has received no pushback on the matter.

Councilman Thomas Bahls asked if by doing it this way, the golf course commission could be separated again in the future if needed, and city administrator Ty Wheeler answered yes. Wheeler said that rather than removing Chapter 29 by striking it and folding those duties into the park board ordinance (found in chapter 24), an amendment would be made under subsection .02 to state that the park and rec board shall serve as golf course management commission. That way in the future, only an amendment would need to be made to that subsection as opposed to recreating an entire ordinance chapter.

The public is invited to make comments at the public meeting, or may submit comments in writing to city hall or via email prior to the meeting. A full copy of the notice may be found in the legal section of this paper.

Other council news

Council approved 4-0 the airport runway 18/36 turnaround project and improvements, and authorized the final estimated payment of $29,741.93

Council also approved 4-0 the conveyance of city owned property to Osceola Chamber-Main Street (OCMS). The property is located at 127 South Main Street, the former Robinson’s building. The city of Osceola has had an ongoing agreement with the Main Street program, in that it agrees to support the Main Street mission in improving quality of life and supporting redevelopment of the Main Street and commercial historic district. By conveying the property, OCMS can facilitate the redevelopment of the building.

A public hearing was held prior to the council’s decision; no public comments were made at that time or prior to the meeting.