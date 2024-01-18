PTCO to host Dueling Pianos

The Clarke Elementary Parent Teacher Community Organization (PTCO) will be holding a fundraising event on Saturday, Jan. 27, presenting the Dueling Pianos - Entertainment by Felix and Fingers. The event will take place at the Clarke County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 2070 West McLane/Hwy 34, and is a 21+ event. A dinner will be provided by Keller’s, with doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 and the show at 7.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go into the PTCO budget to help support Clarke students and teachers.

About PTCO

PTCO plays an important role at the elementary school, with its aim to bring teachers, parents and members of the community together in support of the school and its students. They promote not just school spirit, but parent and community involvement in the school by way of sponsoring different events, fundraisers and projects throughout the school year.

Each year, the PTCO raises funds to assist with the annual school carnival, a popular event that provides games, prizes and concessions for students and families; hosting one or two family movie nights, allowing families a fun night out with their children for a meal and a movie; providing meals or small gifts to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week; and sending preschool through fifth grade students on a field trip each year.

“We are so thankful and grateful to PTCO for providing full funding for our field trips! PTCO allows for field trips to provide authentic and hands-on learning opportunities where students can connect what they have learned in the classroom to a real-world context. Educational field trips are some of the most memorable and educating events that students will experience in their school career, and we have [the] PTCO to thank for all they do to provide these experiences to our students,” said second grade teacher Tara Norman-Pankey.

The events that the PTCO puts on can cost anywhere from $300 for supplies to $2,000+ per grade for admission and bussing of field trips.

Currently, there are eight active PTCO members, and they are looking for more volunteers to help with the planning and execution of events. They meet the second Monday of the month at 4 p.m. in the Clarke Elementary conference room. If someone is unable to attend meetings but would still like to help, PTCO welcomes them when they are able.

For more information

For questions about the PTCO, Dueling Pianos or to purchase tickets, one can contact Lindsey Redman at clarkeptco@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased by scanning the QR code in this article. Ticket prices begin at $50 for individual tickets, and $500 to reserve a table for eight.