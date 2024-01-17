Trump sweeps Clarke County Republican caucus

ormer President Donald Trump collected the most votes Monday in the 2024 Clarke County Caucuses, with 244 votes. Coming in second was Ron DeSantis with 56 votes, followed by Nikki Haley with 50, Vivek Ramaswamy with 22 votes, Ryan Binkley with 10 votes and Asa Hutchinson with 1.

Statewide, Trump had 56,260 votes. DeSantis had a narrow lead over Haley with 23,420 votes to her 21,085. Ramaswamy came in with 8,499 votes, Binkley with 774, Hutchinson 191, “other” 84, and Chris Christie 35.

Christie ended his campaign last week and Ramaswamy ended his after the caucus, endorsing Trump. Hutchinson ended his campaign Jan. 16.

State results are courtesy of Associated Press as of 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Democrats

With President Joe Biden being the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot, Clarke County Democrats held a strategic meeting that focused on local business to elect precinct representatives from the county and heard about candidates for state offices, including Nicole Loew’s campaign against Senator Amy Sinclair, and Sonya Hicks announced her campaign against Joel Fry for representative.