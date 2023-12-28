Murray teacher awarded Golden Apple

Murray Community Schools English teacher Heather Pate was awarded the Golden Apple Award Dec. 6 by WHO 13 and IMT Insurance.

Pate, who has been working for Murray schools for six years, was nominated by five students due to the personal connections she makes.

“Mrs. Pate has always been there for every student she has,” student Bobbi Halterman-West wrote. “She helps them even if they’re not in any of her classes. She is a teacher you can rely on and trust with your whole heart.”

Student Addison Eckels agreed with this idea, mentioning an incident a few years ago.

“When there was an accident in Murray a couple years ago she was a shoulder to cry on for many and helped students grieve while grieving herself,” Eckels said. “She always lights up the room and puts a smile on my face every time I see her.”

WHO 13′s Tom Robson said that it was this bond that Pate has with her students that made her stand out when choosing a winner.

“The way students turned to Mrs. Pate when personal tragedy struck them and their school was unique and turned out to be a remarkable example of how tuned into the students she is and the bond of trust each has for the other,” Robson said.

IMT Insurance’s Kelly Field explained that only nine teachers are honored a year, though hundreds of nominations are entered.

“Out of hundreds of nominations, nine of them are recognized for doing an exceptional job at providing that peace of mind and helping kids be worry free every day,” Field said.

It is Field that goes along with WHO 13 crew to the school each month to award the unsuspecting teacher.

“During that presentation, I provide some clues from the nomination letter that were submitted by students,” Field said. “Then we ask the kids to do a drumroll for us and we announce the name, and then we hand the winning teacher a glass paper weight with flecks of gold floating in it in the shape of an apple. We also donate $500 to the school in that teacher’s name.”

Pate said she was surprised to win the award.

“I didn’t find out until we were in the assembly. I thought it was an assembly to announce our mascot’s name. I saw cameras there, so all of us teachers were just putting two and two together, wondering if somebody got an award or a grant,” Pate said. “We just waited for it to play out, and that’s when they said they were there to award the golden apple to one of us teachers. I was shocked and surprised. Very emotional.”

Pate explained this award means a lot due to how winners are chosen.

“This is hands down the best award I’ve ever gotten,” Pate said. “It means a lot because it’s the kids who nominate you and that’s what means the most.”

WHO 13 started the Golden Apple Award in 1994 in order to honor Iowa teachers, with IMT Insurance joining as a teacher not long after. Nominations are accepted year round at www.who13.com/news/golden-apple.

“Teaching is a tough job and there are many good teachers…we ask students and parents to nominate the most extraordinary teachers for us to honor and acknowledge their accomplishments,” Robson said. “WHO’s goal is to inspire current and future teachers and show parents their amazing commitment to this vocation.”