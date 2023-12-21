Halvorsen Tax and Accounting moves to Osceola square

In 1993, Deleth Halvorsen opened her tax and accounting business in a spare bedroom in her home outside of Osceola, serving mostly family and friends. As the business grew, the Halvorsen’s two-car garage was converted into an office and reception area in 1997. When son Tanner came into the business 13 years ago, the garage became a little cozier. In 2011, Halvorsen purchased the building at 205 S. Main St., just off the southeast corner of the Osceola square, with the thought that someday she’d move her business to the building. Twelve years later,

“This is the year,” said Halvorsen.

Halvorsen and company moved from the home office to town about a week before their ribbon cutting on Dec. 4, having worked through the summer to remodel the building and begin the arduous task of moving servers, transferring IP addresses and 30 years worth of papers.

New location, same service

Halvorsen handles returns she would not classify as “easy.” Small business and farmers are her primary book of business, and they try to get those clients to look at their taxes throughout the year as opposed to just at tax time.

“[We’re] always telling our clients - if you’re successful, we’re successful,” said Halvorsen.

A big part of that success comes from the continuing education that is necessitated by both Halvorsen and Tanner. Halvorsen said there isn’t a month that goes by that there isn’t a class or webinar that they are taking to keep up with new tax codes or changes to laws. Halvorsen attended classes at Southwestern Community College, and received her degree from Upper Iowa University. Tanner graduated from Central College with a degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance.

“We have to know it and then we try to pass it on. We always say that us knowing what we know, if we can make our clients smarter taxpayers, it

makes them more productive and more profitable, and it makes us more productive and more profitable; it’s truly all about education,” said Halvorsen.

Halvorsen said her favorite part of working with taxes and accounting is that taxes are like puzzles that have to be put together - working to help people become smarter taxpayers. For Tanner, it’s the ever-changing world of taxes and finances, and always needing to learn something new as the government makes changes to tax laws and codes.

Being in town

For Halvorsen, the biggest adjustment to working in town instead of out of her home has been the hours. With the home office, she could eat dinner with husband Kurt, then go back to work after he’d turned in for the night, or get up early in the morning and work before meeting with clients.

“Now that everything is here, when I go home for dinner, if I’m sitting there, I don’t have all of my stuff there. That’s the adjustment - not being able to work 24/7,” said Halvorsen. “We’re excited to be on the square, though. Definitely going to be a new venture for us, to be right here.”

Halvorsen also has an office in Lenox, where she has been since 1994 when she first rented, and later bought, the space. She and Tanner spend two days in Osceola, and two days in Lenox, filling their days to see as many clients as possible. Parttime employee Bonnie Perry works with Halvorsen on nights and weekends, and has for 12 years.

Though Halvorsen isn’t ready to retire anytime soon, when she does, it will be Tanner who takes the helm.

“...I get the office with the window, and when I retire, he’ll get the office with the window,” said Halvorsen.

Until then, Halvorsen Tax and Accounting can be found at 205 South Main Sreet, offering the same great service in a new location.