Clarke esports places fourth at state competition.

Three years ago, three Clarke students - Nathan Allard, Montana Morgan and Jack Schlicthe - had an idea to start a new kind of sport at Clarke - esports. Esports is defined as “video games that are played in a highly organized competitive environment.” The games can range from team player to single player over a variety of different genres and are all done online.

“We were just three freshmen who wanted to play video games competitively,” said Allard.

The trio approached then-activities director Randy Bolton about the idea of forming an esports team and were given the OK to form a club, if they had a teacher to sponsor it. That teacher turned out to be high school social studies teacher Shane Wagoner, a fellow gamer.

From there, Clarke esports has grown from a club to a full-blown varsity sport, with members earning varsity letters and with a team that made it to the state tournament in Marshalltown on Nov. 16, placing fourth for the fall season in Rainbow 6 Siege.

Growth

The first year of the esports club was treated as a trial year, to see about the sustainability of esports in the school, and to see if it had the potential to become a varsity sport. Weekly grade checks were required, gamers had to show up for practice on a regular basis and they participated in competitions on the PlayVS platform. The next platform they ventured into was IAHSEA (Iowa High School esports Association), which opened them up to more games.

Initially, practices were held for an hour before school in the library, with gamers needing to bring in their own computer setups because the school didn’t have any. The next year they practiced in Wagoner’s classroom, still with their own equipment. Now, with the support of the band boosters and fundraising efforts, esports is back in the library with five gaming computers and gaming monitors, mice, keyboards and headsets available for the kids to use without needing to bring their own equipment

The size of the sport has grown, too. From the

original three, the team increased to 18, and now has about 26 students in its third year. The weekly grade checks have continued and on average, the team has seen a GPA increase of 0.5. From only one game to play, there are now six, and esports lasts all school year with a different set of games available for competition in different seasons. Though the game the team went to state with was a computer-only game, there are also Xbox and Switch games to play, and any other that are online, competitive team player games.

“All these are team player games, nothing [is] individual,” said Wagoner.

The team now practices for about two hours each day after school. For this most recent fall season, there were two games available to play, with one team for each game. With a smaller group, the need to hold tryouts for team placement hasn’t yet been necessary, but may come to that in the future as the sport continues to grow. In the case of Rainbow 6 Siege (Siege), it was all about finding a good mix of members who played well together as a team.

Competition day

When it comes to a competition day, Hunter Rielli-Kight explained that the team warms up for about an hour before a match begins. There are three games in a match, and the first team to win two games wins the match. While they know what game they’re playing, they don’t always know what it will look like on the screen. Siege, for example, has multiple different maps, buildings and rooms, which are chosen by someone else. Leading up to the state tournament it was known what map the team would be playing, allowing them the week to practice.

An advantage that comes with esports is the lack of travel needed when it’s a competition day.

“We just connect to them online [and] play from our school, they play from there,” said Allard. The Clarke team is only able to communicate with one another when they are in the game.

Other than state, the team only traveled for a match against Eagle Grove at Marshalltown Community College (MCC), which doubled as a college visit. They were able to walk around the campus, eat lunch in the cafeteria and sit in on a class. MCC has an esports degree program, and one of the best competitive esports programs in the nation, boasting a half million dollar esports arena.

State

In their regular season, Clarke went 7-1, which qualified them for state, having beat Garner–Hayfield–Ventura in the substrate match to start state as the #4 seed.

Clarke went back to MCC, where they endured a 14-hour match day.

“Kids can play for 14 hours, easy, it’s the pressure that’s tough,” said Wagoner. The team had practiced for seven hours to get in some preparation before the state meet. “I was incredibly proud of their resiliency and the work they put in.”

They played four matches, going two-for-two.

In the first round, Clarke beat Iowa Falls. The second round, they fell to the 2022 state champions Linn-Mar, then turned around and won in an upset over the #2 seed Van Buren. A triple-overtime match against Belmond-Klemme ended the day for Clarke, who ended in the fourth seed spot.

Wagoner commended his team for their positive attitudes throughout the long day, with staying focused, containing frustrations, communicating and working together well. It was a long day for all, having left Osceola before 5 a.m. and not getting back until midnight.

Support and

opportunities

When it comes to the support of Clarke esports, it is starting to gain more traction. When the team made it to state and got to walk through the hall with the band playing, Wagoner said that was when it started to hit home for some in the school that this was a serious, varsity sport. Parents of the team members are supportive, and the community is starting to get behind them, too. The state match was played on TVs throughout the school day, allowing classmates and teachers to watch, just as they would another sporting event.

For other competitions, they are streamed on Clarke’s YouTube channel and on Twitch - esportsclarke.

There are career opportunities that can come from esports as well.

Morgan was offered a scholarship to MCC, and plans to go for an esport management degree. Education includes learning how to manage a team, broadcast an event and other management aspects. Morgan said the degree can help with other degrees, and with the increase in technology that is only going to continue to increase, that can be beneficial.

There are several people who have made their careers as gamers, with video game streaming being one of the most popular things to watch after the SuperBowl and the Olympics.

Morgan also plans to come back to Clarke to help coach esports while in college.

Future of esports at Clarke

As esports continues to grow across the nation, Wagoner and the current members hope to continue to see an increase in participation at Clarke.

With the original three nearing graduation, Wagoner is confident that the younger kids will come up to fill the gaps, and that the program will continue for years to come.

“My goal is to have the best esports arena in the state for a high school. We have some very dedicated players for fundraisers and helping out, good support from parents, and [the] community starting to buy in. I see no reason why we don’t have the best arena. And we’re gonna fight for it,” said Wagoner.

To help with engagement, esports hosts a monthly game night at the school.

Held on a Friday from 7 to 11 p.m., any and all high schoolers are invited to come play whatever game they like. There is junk food, energy drinks, music, and the chance to make new friends.

“It’s a great place to find a comfortable place to be with people and friends, and make friends,” said Allard, who now goes to school at Murray but comes back for the team, along with another making esports a dual-school sport.

“[I’ve] gotten such a big friend group now. Brings together people who might not fit into the bigger groups in the school,” said Morgan.

“It’s incredibly inclusive, anyone can join…everyone’s been accepted…created that family of video gamers, and it’s been really cool to see,” said Wagoner.

And as for the favorite esport game of the group? Those available for this interview all said Rainbow 6 Siege, minus Wagoner who opted to go with a different answer of Rocket League.