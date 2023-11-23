Presidential hopeful Binkley aims to inspire change in Americans

On Nov. 6, Republican presidential hopeful Ryan Binkley stopped by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ office after a meet and greet at Nana Greer’s Family Table to talk about his campaign and his plans for the future of the United States.

About eight years ago, Binkley said he felt called to run for president, as God began speaking to him about the nation and where it’s headed financially.

“This message came to me, I started having dreams about this…I’d have run for mayor if God had told me to. I wouldn’t open up an ice cream store if he didn’t tell me to,” said Binkley, who is both an entrepreneur and a pastor. He is the CEO and co-founder of Generational Equity, an investment banking firm in Richardson, Texas. There are about 400 employees, 16 offices in 16 states, and he also have a variety of other companies. Binkley and wife Ellie are also the co-founders and pastors at Create Church in Richardson.

While talking with the supervisors, Binkley touched on several different issues and topics that he plans to address as president.

Economy

With a background in economics and finance, Binkley said he has a deeper understanding of where the economy in the United States is headed, what debt does to a nation, and that it’s never going to come to an end.

“There is no stopping it. You can put some short term bandaids on it and we’ll see that up and down, but the long-term cycle will be continuing because of the debt,” said Binkley, who also said that debt and inflation is eating away at the wealth of the country.

Binkley believes the Republican Party has lost its message of stewarding the country economically, as the United States continues to take on more and more debt. With a great deal of the younger generation unaware of the debt crisis and no other Republican candidates speaking on a solution, Binkley sees the United States headed for another economic collapse.

“If the fed keeps raising rates, banks will fail, regional banks will fail…[a] perfect storm is headed our way,” said Binkley.

Binkley has worked with economic advisors on a seven-year plan to balance the United States’ budget. He would transform health care by getting rid of the monopolies that control health insurance and major pharmaceuticals. Binkley said once the health care industry is desocialized, then the budget can be balanced.

Jobs

To bring more jobs back to Americans, Binkley said it starts with tax incentives, and long term with education. By creating brilliant kids and raising a generation with a work ethic, Binkley said there needs to be a work and volunteer movement of college kids who help teach younger kids to read, write and do math.

Climate

Binkley believes the United States needs to be energy independent, with less government involvement. He does not support the CO2 pipelines, and said there needs to be more done with nuclear energy.

Border

“We need to secure it, have to secure it,” Binkley said about the border.

Short term, Binkley said he would do whatever it takes to make the border secure. Long term, there would have to be increased security from coast to coast, as part of a $30 million plan.

He said that everyone who came over during Biden’s open border would need to go back, as there are too many people here and “we don’t know who they are.” For DACA kids, there needs to be a path to citizenship for them, and a work registration plan for others who are here.

Pro-life

Binkley is pro-life, and said there has to be a change not in what one believes, but in how it is said. He said there needs to be funding for women to be able to afford a pregnancy, and a culture of adoption in the United States. Binkley said there are many children in the foster care system who age out, and then many end up in prison or in poverty. Adoption for him is a priority, including making it more affordable and accessible.

Wars

While not for long term wars, Binkley does believe in needing a strong defense and protecting America’s freedom. He sees China as looking to become a world power by making the United States’ dollar worth less. To keep the dollar strong, the budget has to be balanced with a strong economy and much less debt. He doesn’t find tariffs to be beneficial on China, as they’ll just put them right back on us.

“There’s an attack on democracy today. If we run away from it, terrorism’s gonna expand and communism is going to expand,” said Binkley.

Victory

To secure a path to victory, Binkley said he has to do well in Iowa. Due to changes in the RNC, he hasn’t been able to participate in any of the last few Republican debates. As a grassroots candidate, he said that he aims to create a movement that resonates with the heart of America.

“I really believe we need a spiritual, cultural and economic revival in our country. And we can’t keep doing [it] the same way, otherwise we’re just going to be in gridlock,” said Binkley. “No candidates pass legislation anymore, [we] already know how [they’re] going to vote. So divided, each party wants to see the other party fail more than see America succeed.”