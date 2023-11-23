Coffey is 2023 artist of the year

Paula Coffey of rural Lucas County was named the 2023 Clarke Area Arts Council Artist of the Year. An art show and party was held for Coffey on Nov. 14 at Lakeside Hotel and Casino. A variety of Coffey’s ceramic works were on display for the event, including shields, pots and sculptures.

Born in Chicago, Coffey spent her childhood making and sewing a variety of different items. She attended the University of Southern Colorado where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry. Coffey taught at Indian Hills Community College until her retirement. Once her youngest child went off to college, she thought she’d give calligraphy a try. She took a beginner’s class at the Des Moines Art Center and joined a calligraphy guild. While doing calligraphy, Coffey also ventured into bookbinding, and worked at that for quite some time before trying her hand at a different medium - clay.

“I always wanted to take clay, but I really didn’t think I had the time for that, because I was working and everything, and living where I do,” said Coffey.

When the Arts Center offered a six-week evening course one summer, Coffey decided she’d try it, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Her work

Clay works for Coffey as it allows her to explore her many interests. Her primary subject matter is people - habitation, culture, clothing, memories, history or any other subject she wants to explore.

“I have a lot of subjects I’m interested in. I think, oh I’ll try this. I just have an idea, and I try it,” said Coffey.

She likes the different parts of hand-building her creations, however it’s the carving of botanicals that really speaks to her when it comes to making pots.

Not one to rush her work, Coffey takes her time with each piece, putting in research and time engineering her structures.

“I take my time. I really enjoy it. I’m not in a rush at all. It’s just, I know what I want…every piece is a learning experience for me,” said Coffey.

One of Coffey’s favorite pots was her rendition of a jomon pot, which was once thought to be the oldest type of pottery in the world, originating in Japan as far back at 14,500 BCE.

Recognition

Coffey’s works have been displayed at several venues - the Des Moines Art Center, a solo exhibition at the Wayne County Arts Council, Corydon State Bank in Corydon, Gallery Night at the Freight House in Chariton and the annual Art at the Museum at the Lucas County Historical Museum.

Her work has won first and second place at the Iowa Arts Regional Show, as well as numerous other awards. One of her ceramic shields, “Pueblo-Taos,” was made into a print that members of the Arts Council received at her art show. The piece will also join the permanent collection of Artist of the Year prints.

And for those who aren’t sure about trying their hand at whatever art form interests them, Coffey says just to try, and you might be surprised.

“[You] never know what’s going to happen,” said Coffey.