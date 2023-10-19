Murray rolls Mormon Trail in final game of season

The Murray Mustangs pushed past the Mormon Trail Saints 52-16 Friday in Murray’s final game of the season.

The first quarter of the game saw 24 points for Murray, with two reception touchdowns by Kace Patton, one touchdown run by Kendrick Mastin, and three successful two-point conversions from Caden Page to Drew Hiatt, Nolan Gannon and Patton. Gannon made the lone touchdown in the second quarter to widen the score 30-8. The third quarter had Page and Gannon in with touchdowns followed by points after from Austin Peterson and Josep Requini. The final eight points in the contest were courtesy of a rushing touchdown by Keegan Chew and a two-point conversion run in by Aldo Esteban-Cabrera. Page and Gannon both had an interception each in the game.

With their season ending 5-4, it is the first winning season in 10 years for the Murray Mustangs. They place fourth in district behind Bedford, Lenox and Southeast Warren. It was the final game for seniors Titus Barber, Patton, Mastin, Hiatt and Requini. The Mustangs will have to wait until next fall to hit the gridiron again.

Points by quarter

Mu.: 24–6–14–8

MT: 8–0–0–8

PASSING (pass/attempts–yds–TD–interceptions)

Keegan Chew: 1/1–6–0–0

Caden Page: 4/6–75–2–0

Kace Patton: 0/1–0–0–1

Team: 5/8–81–2–1

RUSHING (carries–yds–TD–longest)

Chew: 2–9–1–11

Page: 6–58–1–10

Kendrick Mastin: 1–1–1–1

Keaton Brammer: 1–3–0–0

Aldo Esteban-Cabrera: 7–9–0–0

Nolan Gannon: 18–215–2–8

Team: 35–295–5–11

RECEIVING (receptions–yds–TD–longest)

Patton: 4–32–2–13

Ayden Lamb: 1–49–0–0

Team: 5–81–2–13

DEFENSE (total–solo–sacks–loss)

Chew: 2–2–0–0

Page: 3.5–1–0–0

Mastin: 4.5–3–0–0

Patton: 2.5–2–0–0

Nathaniel Rowe: 2.5–2–0–0

Seth McMurry: 1.5–1–1–1

Lamb: 1.5–1–0–1

Esteban-Cabrera: 2.5–2–0–1

Jacob Keller: 1–0–0–0

Gannon: 4.5–3–0–2

Austin Peterson: 5.5–3–0–2

Drew Hiatt: 0.5–0–0–0

Titus Barber: 2.5–1–0–0

Team: 34.5–21–1–5

FUMBLES (recovered)

Lamb: 1

Peterson: 1

Team: 2

INTERCEPTIONS (int.–yds)

Page: 1–20

Gannon: 1–24

Team: 1–44

KICK RETURNS (returns–yds)

Patton: 1–0

PUNT RETURNS (returns–yds)

Patton: 1–5

KICKING (kickoffs–TBs–yds–pt attempts–pts)

Josep Requeni: 1–1–50–1/1–1

Peterson: 7–0–1/1–1

Team: 8–1–2/2–2

TWO POINT CONVERSIONS (attempts–pts)

Patton: 1–2

Esteban-Cabrera: 1–2

Gannon: 1–2

Hiatt: 1–2

Team: 4–8