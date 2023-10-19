Meet the candidates for Mayor of Murray

Candidate responses appear in alphabetical order.

Diana Moffitt-Robins

Brief background about yourself:

Hello, my name is Diana Moffitt-Robins. My husband, Rick, and I have two daughters that we have raised in Murray. I have been a resident of Murray for 27 years. I graduated from Interstate-35 High School and attended Grand View University where I received my Associate Degree. I retired from Iowa Student Loan, dedicating 22 years, in 2010 to watch my six lovely grandchildren in our home in Murray. I love helping others, gardening, kayaking, nature, quilting, being a grandmother and staying actively healthy. I am a wife, mother, grandmother and supportive friend to many. My parents taught me that you must work hard for goals you want to accomplish. They instilled my values, morals, and the power of teamwork. I have a strong passion for the town of Murray, and the folks that live here. I believe in God, family and community - I want to be your mayor.

Why are you running for Mayor?

I want to represent my fellow Murray residents, I value our community and want to see our community grow to be better and stronger. I want to honor what the residents of Murray say and acknowledge their opinions to the best of my ability.

What do you see as specific needs of the city and how do you plan to address those needs?

In 2000, the population of the city of Murray was 769. Our population in 2020 was 684. I want to attract more people to our community. I want to work with outside organizations and apply for grants to help our community be more appealing.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset as mayor?

I have a strong involvement in our community. I have helped several organizations raise money to improve our community such as: Murray Scholarship Committee, City of Murray in 2023, Lemonade Squad. I have volunteered for the Murray Sesquicentennial Committee, Quilt of Valor, Concession stand for Little League in 2023, Library Board, Girl Scout Leader, painting city property, planting flowers at Mallory Park, city hall and Brush College. I am a good listener, team player and hard worker. Once I make a goal, I follow through.

What do you like about Murray/what would you like others to know about Murray?

Murray citizens are hard-working, passionate and reliable. When members of our community are struggling or need help, we come together in unity. We are strong and have pride in our small town. Murray has an award-winning school that many parents choose to open-enroll to.

Jeff Robbins

Brief background about yourself:

Previously in the 1980′s we lived at and operated the Lacelle Store.

Moved to Murray from West Des Moines approximately 9 years ago.

Retired approximately 9 years ago from the West Des Moines Community School District.

Why are you running for Mayor?

Believe I can make a positive difference in the management and overall perception of Murray.

What do you see as specific needs of the city and how do you plan to address those needs?

Continue with infrastructure projects such as the domestic water system and completion of street improvements. These two items could be funded with the current funding streams as in past years.

Undertake a citywide study for safety related issues such as storm shelters, playground equipment, additional street lighting and repair/installation of citywide sidewalks. This study could be funded through grants and possibly other federal programs.

Consistency in enforcement of city ordinances. Address issues with consistency and based upon facts.

Need a spokesperson for the city. Ability to be that person.

Attract more people to move to Murray. Showcase the town on social media, newsprint, and word of mouth.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset as mayor?

Strong leadership, lead workforce of 65+ employees and two manager for 15 years.

Developed and managed multi-million-dollar operations and construction budgets.

Worked with design professionals, mechanical/civil engineers and contractors on school district projects.

Managed numerous construction projects and facility remodels.

Willingness to listen to differing opinions and change or alter course if needed.

Ability to connect with people.

Positive attitude.

Willingness to accept change.

What do you like about Murray/what would you like others to know about Murray?

Small bedroom community.

This community is like an extended family.

This community has a great school system.

This community is a great place to live.