Clarke Indians head to playoffs

Following a narrow 21-18 win over Chariton last Friday, the Clarke Indians are headed to the playoffs for the third year in a row at Roland-Story (6-2) this Friday.

Q1: Traveling to Chariton to take face off against the Chargers on their senior night, Chariton received the opening kick from Rafeal Avalos, which rolled out of bounds inside the 20 starting Chariton at their 35. Chariton quarterback Mason Smith handed the ball off to Brock Oxenreider who took it up the middle with minimal gain. Oxenreider was quickly taken down by Shawn McAfee on the next play, and a deep pass from Smith on 3 and 11 was knocked away from Quinten Gruwell by Ashton Giza. Chariton punted from their 34, with the ball bouncing and hitting Clarke’s Eli Fry making the ball live. Chariton was able to recover the ball before Clarke could, and regained possession at Clarke’s 35.

The Indians made quick work of stopping the Chargers from much forward progress, until a fake by Smith found the ball in Kasyn Paige’s hands and through a hold to get the first down inside the 15. On a fourth down at the 19-yard line, Chariton kicker Landon Chipp came in to try for three, however the ball hit the goal post and bounced off no good.

Clarke started their drive at their own 20, making their way as far as the 38 before Jack Cooley took a shot far downfield to Cole White, the ball bouncing off his hands for an incomplete. Oscar Castro came in to punt, kicking the ball away to roll out of bounds near the 20.

With the ball back in Chariton hands, they looked to be unable to get a first down until a face mask penalty against Clarke moved them inside a first down. Under pressure by Indian defenders, Smith was sacked by Jesus Vega on a 2nd down for a loss of 10 yards. Oxenreider was able to gain back a few yards, but the punt team came out on the 4th down, kicking the ball high in the air with Clarke to start at their 49.

A deep shot from Cooley to Brock Watson that was knocked away by Chariton earned a flag for pass interference, and Clarke moved slowly downfield as time ran out in the quarter.

Q2:

Starting on 2nd and 10 at the 10, Cooley handed off to Fry who got just inside the 10 for 3rd and goal. A pass to Vega brought the Indians their first touchdown, followed by a point by Avalos.

Castro kicked a touchback, starting the Chargers at their 20. Chariton executed a series of plays as they slowly moved downfield. A fake-punt on a 4th and 9 had Smith finding a pass to William Yeager for a first down, and shortly thereafter a successful touchdown throw to Kyser Arnold. Chipp came in to kick again, but was short of the goal.

A squib kick to Clarke was picked up by White, who plowed his way ahead near the 40. Passes from Cooley to Drake Moore and Vega brought the Indians within scoring range, but found themselves stopped at 4th and 4 at the 21. Cooley sent a lofting pass to Watson in the endzone, who caught the ball between the hands of two Chariton defenders. A point after by Castro widened the score 14-6.

Chariton started on another touchback kick from Castro, but were able to complete on third downs to get near the goal. Cooley attempted to break up a pass meant for Gruwell, but it was over his head and Chariton put another six on the board. They attempted to tie the game with a conversion, but Smith was pushed out of bounds just shy of the goal line.

Clarke played their way back to the Chariton 15 as the clock ran out on the half.

Q3:

Neither team put any points on the board in the third quarter, as various attempts at plays on fourth downs were batted down incomplete by the opposing team. A pass from Cooley intended for Watson was picked by Smith, and Chariton started their drive at Clarke’s 37. As the clock ran down, Chariton was left at 1st and 10 at the 48.

Q4:

With Chariton unable to gain a first down, another high punt sent the ball bouncing out near Clarke’s 20, for Clarke to start their drive at their 21. On 3rd and 2, Cooley was flushed and pitched the ball high over the middle, where it was intercepted by Kenton Jensen.

Chariton took back over at Clarke’s 32, and pushed their way ahead to the 1-yard line, where Smith took it across the line for Chariton to take the lead 18-14. Another attempt at two-points was no good as Cooley broke up the play.

With 6:40 left in the game, Chariton’s squib kick ended up in Cort Selsor’s hands, who was taken down at Clarke’s 42. Cooley pitches to Moore and Giza brought the Indians inside the 20. Cooley passed to Vega for another touchdown on 4th and 5 from the 13. An additional point by Castro moved the Indians back in the lead 21-18.

Chariton attempted to return to the board, but were unable to do so before having to turn the ball back over on lack of downs. Clarke ran down the clock by knees and time outs, ending the game on 3rd and 19.

Clarke’s season now stands at 4-4.

Points by quarter

Cl.: 0–14–0–7

Ch.: 0–12–0–6

PASSING (pass/attempts–yds–TD–interceptions)

Jack Cooley: 15/20–171–3–2

RUSHING (carries–yds)

Cooley: 3–4

Shay Mathews: 5–10

Drake Moore: 14–91Team: 22–105

RECEIVING (receptions–yds–TD–longest)

Ashton Giza: 4–37–0–0

Jesus Vega: 3–35–2–14

Eli Fry: 1–1–0–0

Mathews: 3–34–0–0

Brock Watson: 4–64–1–34Team: 15–171–3–34

DEFENSE (total–solo–sacks–loss)

Cooley: 4.0–1–0–0

Giza: 4.5–2–0–0

Oscar Castro: 3.0–1–0–0

Vega: 3.522.02.0

Fry: 7.0300.5

Mathews: 1.5–0–0–0.5

Legend Rowe: 3.0–0–0–0

Brock Nall: 5.5–4–2.0–2.5

William Santa Cruz: 0.5–0–0–0

Moore: 0.5–0–0–0

Cole Binning: 9.0–5–0–0.5

Shawn McAfee: 7.0–2–0–0

Lane O’Hair: 5.5–1–0–0.5

Cole White: 2.5–1–0–0Team: 57.0–22–4.0–6.5

KICK RETURNS (returns–yds)

Mathews: 2–60

Cort Selsor: 1–2

White: 1–3Team: 4–65

KICKING (kickoffs–TBs–yds–pt attempts–pts)

Castro: 3–2–173–2/2–2

Rafael Avalos: 1–0–55–1/1–1Team: 4–2–228–3/3–3

PUNTING (punts–yds)

Castro: 1–40