Indians shut out Roadrunners

The Clarke Indians had a shutout game over the Interstate 35 Roadrunners at home Oct. 6, not allowing the visitors to earn any points in the 34-0 contest.

Q1:

The game kicked off with Ashton Giza receiving the opening kick for Clarke. The Indians worked the ball down the field, with the teamwork of Jack Cooley and Drake Moore going through plays to get to a first down and goal. Moore punched it in for a touchdown, and a point after attempt by Oscar Castro was blocked.

A kick from Rafael Avalos bounced out on kickoff and Avalos repeated for the ball to be fielded by Interstate 35′s Eli Green for a 36-yard return. As Interstate’s quarterback Grady Dodds executed a series of hand offs to Green with little forward momentum, the Roadrunners had to turn the ball over on lack of downs.

Clarke picked back up at their own 34, and more work between Cooley and Moore soon found the Indians back in the red zone, with another touchdown from Moore. A pass to Castro made for an extra two-points to bring the score to 14-0.

Interstate 35 tried again to find their way to the end zone making short plays for yards to get to a third down and three with just over a minute left in the quarter. As Dodds passed on 4th and 3 at Clarke’s 22, Clarke’s Cole White tipped the ball, making the pass incomplete.

Clarke took back over and made it to 2nd and 7 as the clock ran out on the quarter.

Q2:

Picking back up, Clarke found themselves unable to get a first down and Castro punted from their own 35.

Interstate 35 faced Indian defense unwilling to give up downs, and they were forced to punt with the ball returned by Brock Watson.

As Clarke began their drive, Watson and Moore were able to pick up a series of first downs, but the Indians found themselves stopped by the Roadrunners. On 4th and 7, Cooley attempted a pass to Watson that fell incomplete, turning the ball back over.

Starting at their 17, Interstate 35 slowly made plays for first downs to get across midfield. On another fourth down, Dodds was flushed and pitched the ball high for Chase Dixson, which was incomplete. With Clarke taking over at their own 25, Cooley, Moore and Watson helped move the ball back the other way, with a long pass to Jesus Vega bringing them within good scoring range. A pump fake from Cooley found Castro wide open in the end zone for an easy touchdown, followed by an extra point from Avalos, leaving the score 21-0.

Avalos attempted an onside kick for the Indians that was recovered by Interstate 35, and the clock ran out on the quarter on the next play.

Q3:

Coming back from halftime, Interstate 35 continued to struggle to get first downs, and soon had to punt as they found themselves stuck in their own territory. Watson fielded the punt, and was taken down across midfield.

Several plays from Cooley to Moore brought the Indians down across the 15, and a pass to Castro brought them to 1st and goal. Cooley threw the ball high in the air over the middle, finding its mark in Giza’s hands in the end zone, followed by an extra Avalos point.

Pressured two plays in by Indian defenders, Dodds’ pass found itself in the hands of Watson, turning the game back to the Indians at Interstate’s 33.

After an incomplete pass to White, Cooley made good passes to Watson, Giza and Castro, and Moore ran it in for another touchdown. A kick attempt was fumbled and Cooley was forced to try for a two-point conversion that fell short, leaving the score at its final 34-0.

Castro kicked a touchback, with Interstate 35 starting at their 25, making it to a few yards as the quarter ended.

Q4:

In the final quarter of play, both teams tried for more points as underclassmen came in to play for Clarke. Both teams had to punt on lack of downs, and a late pass from Dodd intended for Will Goering caught in the end zone was removed for a penalty against Interstate 35 for ineligible receiver downfield. On 3rd and 15, a low pass was intercepted by Vega. With Clarke started back at their own 26, Cooley took two knees to end the game with just over a minute left.

As Clarke improves to 3-4, they will finish their regular season Friday at Chariton against the Chargers (3-4).

Results

Clarke 34, Interstate 35 0

C: 14–7–13–0

I35: 0–0–0–0

PASSING (attempts–yds)

Jack Cooley: 14/21 for 183 yds

Ryan Diehl: 2/3 for 10 yds

Team: 16/24 for 193 yds

RUSHING (carries–yds–TD)

Cooley: 1–0–0

Diehl: 4–22–0

Oscar Castro: 3–11–0

William Santa Cruz: 2–4–0

Drake Moore: 24–141–3

Team: 34–178–3

RECEIVING (receptions–yds–TD-long)

Ashton Giza: 3–22–1–9

Castro: 1–30–1–0

Jesus Vega: 2–47–0–0

Brock Watson: 7–58–0–0

Moore: 2–30–0–0

Cole White: 1–6–0–0

Team: 16–193–2–9

DEFENSE (total–solo–sacks–for loss)

Cooley: 3.0–1–0–0

Giza: 1.0–0–0–0

Castro: 4.5–3–0–0

Vega: 3.5–3–1.0–1.0

Eli Fry: 1.5–1–0–0

Alec Wright: 2.0–0–0–0

Nash Bishop: 1.5–0–0–0

Watson: 5.5–4–0–0

Therren Zak: 0.5–0–0–0

Legend Rowe: 2.0–2–0–1.0

Moore: 1.0–1–0–0

Cort Selsor: 0.5–0–0–0

Cole Binning: 3.5–1–0–0

Shawn McAfee: 5.5–3–1.0–3.0

Lane O’Hair: 3.0–1–0–1.0

Team: 38.5–20–2.0–6.0

INTERCEPTIONS

Vega: 1

Watson: 1

KICK RETURNS (returns)

Giza: 13

PUNT RETURNS (returns–yds)

Watson: 2–20

KICKING (kickoff–touchbacks–yds–pt/attempts)

Castro: 3–3–180–0/1

Rafael Avalos: 3–0–94–2/2

PUNTING (punts–yds)

Castro: 1–40

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS (attempts-pts)

Castro: 1–2