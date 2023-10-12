(Funny) Comedy Slated for Oct. 21

The public is invited to an evening of fun on Saturday, October 21, for a hilarious play and dessert buffet in the Banquet Room at the Osceola Municipal Golf Course, 400 E. Fayette Street, beginning at 7:00 pm.

The event is sponsored and hosted by the Clarke Area Arts Council. A cash bar will be available before the play and during the dessert reception. Instead of tickets, a free will donation will be accepted.

The play, Help Desk, by Don Zolidis is hilarious because it is often true. When you call the help desk, you’re looking for a solution, but your problems may just begin. Whether you’re getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike in this funny comedy.

The audience will be entertained by 16 familiar actors under the direction of Dave Neas: Jim & Ronda Audlehelm, Rus & Kim Braby, Linda Conn, Diane Edwards, Samuel Jero, Derrek Kelso, John & Kathy Kooiker, Joyce Neal, Mary Peterson, Debi Talbott, Shaun Taylor and Lisa Wallace. In addition, 27 volunteers are responsible for stage lights, sound, graphic, set-up, food, publicity and hospitality.

Through the years, the Arts Council has presented 23 plays and musicals, 7 dinner theaters and 9 holiday variety shows. The comedy, Help Desk, will be their first show since Covid-19 curtailed public performances.

Individuals interested in taking part or sharing ideas about future theater events are encouraged to contact Kate Emanuel at 641-414-0838 or k8emanuel@ gmail.com or Mary Ellen Kimball at 641-342-4272 or kimball@iowatelecom.net.