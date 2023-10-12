Ernst Staff to Host Traveling Office Hours in all 99 Counties in October and November

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced today her staff will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during October and November.

*Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours*

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout October and November to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

“Assisting my constituents is a top priority for me and my team in Iowa,”said Ernst. “That’s why we are bringing our office to you this October and November. Don’t hesitate to stop by when members of my staff are in your area!”

Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online atwww.Ernst.senate.gov.

If you have any questions, pleasecontactour office.

A complete list of all upcoming dates and locations can be found below (in alphabetical order). All times are Central Time.

*Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours*

Clarke County

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Clarke County Courthouse

Multipurpose Room

100 South Main Street

Osceola, IA