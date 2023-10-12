“Artists of the Year” Exhibit at Casino

The public is invited to view the Clarke Area Arts Council’s (CAAC) free art exhibit, “The Best of the Best,” in the Events Lobby at Lakeside Casino, 777 Casino Drive in Osceola, Iowa until Nov. 1.

The display is open during Casino hours of operation. The sixteen works of art compose the Arts Council’s permanent collection by area artists and represent a wide variety of media. Members of CAAC

2005 - Howard Brause – pen & ink – Farm Scene

2006 - Laura Haines – watercolor – Iris Bouquet

2007 - Gary Robins – scratch board – Canada Geese

2008 - Stan Samuelson – stained glass – Geese in Reeds

2009 - Ward Reynoldson – oil paint - Row Boat

2010 - Chris Robins – photograph - Old Tractor

2011 – Mary Ellen Kimball - pen & ink – Barn with Biplane

2012 – Sherresse Buzard – multi media – Dream Sequence

2013 – Sarah Detlinger Flaherty – oil paint – Freeform Design

2014 – Valerie Funk – multi media – Quilt Design

2015 - Deb Jurshak – ceramic sculpture – Lady Luck

2016 – Sally Riekena – oil paint – Flower Bouquet

2017 – Allen Hendrickson – inlaid wood – Elephants

2018 – Bev Roberts – watercolor - Beach Scene

2019 – Karen Johnson – oil paint - Horses in a Pasture

2020 & 2021 – No art pieces selected due to Covid restrictions

2022 - Melinda Kabel – watercolor – Boats in a Marina

In November, a new work of art will be previewed and added to the permanent collection. The frameable print of a ceramic shield by Paula Coffey from Chariton will be given to CAAC members at her opening reception in November. Watch the Osceola Sentinel for date and details.

When the CAAC’s permanent art collection is not on display at Lakeside Hotel & Casino’s gallery, it is on view at the Osceola Public Library.

If you know of an artist whose work is exceptional and should be considered for Artist of the Year, please contact: Mary Ellen Kimball at kimball@iowatelecom.net or 641-342-4272.