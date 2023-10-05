Oct. 5 Clarke cross country

The Clarke boys varsity team took fifth place at the Clarke Invitational Sept. 26 with 127 team points. Micah Domina finished in 10th place with a time of 18:58.00, and DeVante Caldwell was another top 15 finish in 14 with a time of 19:34.90. For the girls, Claire Jacobsen finished in 13th place with a time of 23:58.10.

Results

BOYS

Team - 5. Clarke - 127

Individual

10. Micah Domina - 18:58.00

14. DeVante Caldwell - 19:34.90

31. Alex Shinn - 21:05.80

36. Brody Feehan - 21:31.80

46. Conner Williams - 22:16.60

49. Cooper Bahls - 22:42.40

51. Jake Pontier - 22:55.10

62. Eric Francisco Pedro - 23:33.50

72. Adrian Negrete - 24:32.80

74. Ethan Earls - 25:10.40

78. Brandon Sanchez Flores - 25:54.80

79. Zeke Lundquist - 26:01.00

84. Erick Hernandez - 27:49.10

92. Casey Wade - 32:13.00

GIRLS

13. Claire Jacobsen - 23:58.10

37. Isabell Hay - 27:25.30