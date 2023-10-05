Iowa Mobile Museum coming to Osceola

The “Iowa History on the Move Museum” will be in Osceola on Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 12 at the parking lot across the street from the Osceola Public Library at 300 S. Fillmore.

The free exhibit will be open to the public from noon to 5 each day. Arrangements for special tours by schools, churches and organizations may be made by contacting Francis Acland, Director of the Osceola Public Library, at 641-342 2237.

The bright blue, custom-built Winnebago, 300-square foot museum on wheels, is filled with displays that show some of Iowa’s historical artifacts, including:

• A Meskwaki cradleboard from the late 1800s, a frame used in combination with a beaded wrap to protect infants

• Knitting needles used by Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City to aid soldiers during the Civil War and World War I

• A birchbark lunchbox used by a boy in Cerro Gordo County in the 1870s

• Women’s suffrage materials including the pen Gov. William Harding of Sibley used to sign Iowa’s 19th Amendment bill, as part of the national effort to ensure women’s right to vote

• A University of Iowa pennant owned by Edward Carter of Monroe County, the first African American to get a medical degree from the University of Iowa

• A business card from the 1920s of J.L. Spriggs, an African- American homebuilder in Des Moines

• Boots worn by Des Moines Water Works director L.D. McMullen during the flood of 1993

• A NASA-issued, flight suit worn by record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield, Iowa

• Photographs of Iowans from across the state

Local sponsors of the special tour are the Osceola Public library, the Clarke County Historical Society and the Clarke Area Arts Council.

Iowa History 101: People and Places is made possible by presenting sponsor EMC Insurance Companies. Additional support is provided by: Casey’s General Stores, Winnebago Industries, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Mike Wolfe.

The Mobile Museum is an ongoing project of the Iowa Arts Council, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affair and the State Historical Society of Iowa.