T.T.T. to participate in second annual National Service Project Day

The National T.T.T. Society has designated a community service day nationwide on Saturday, Sept 30.

Osceola’s two T.T.T. chapters - EL and FZ - are joining together to hold a food drive to help fill the shelves of the Clarke Community School Food Pantry for the second year in a row.

T.T.T. EL and T.T.T. FZ will be at Osceola Fareway and HyVee from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 to accept donations.

For those who would like to contribute but are unable to on the date of the drive, donations may be left at Flowers ‘N More, 143 South Main St. The food pantry can also take cash donations.

Last year, the two chapters were able to collect 265 food items for the pantry, as well as $529 in monetary donations.

The Clarke Food Pantry, which started in 2017, is open to any family in the Clarke school district who may be in need of extra food assistance.

The Clarke Food Pantry is currently open on Monday afternoons (subject to holidays and school breaks) from 4-5 p.m. for families to shop for food free of charge. The pantry is located at the Clarke Central Office, 802 North Jackson Street.

About T.T.T.

T.T.T. is a national organization that was founded in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa in 1911, with the goal of providing a positive summer camp experience for young girls. The three T’s stand for time, talent, and treasure. There are chapters across 10 states, including Washington D.C., and 3,000 members nationwide; Osceola has two chapters.

T.T.T. is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization comprised of women who donate their time and efforts to send young girls to camp who might not otherwise have a chance to go. The goal of the camping experience is to provide an educational experience as well as life experiences in being away from home to gain independence and make new friends. Smaller chapters, such as the one in Osceola, send two girls per year. Larger chapters may send up to 20. On average across all chapters, 410 to 450 girls are sent to camp.

T.T.T. EL was chartered in 1966, and T.T.T. FZ was chartered in 1980. Both organizations are still active in the community today.