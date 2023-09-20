Council to consider amendment regarding display, slaughter of dead animals

At the Sept. 5 meeting of the Osceola City Council, council approved 3-0 setting a public hearing for the Sept. 19 city council meeting for the purposes of proposed amendments to Chapters 41 and 55 pertaining to the slaughter and display of dead animals; councilmen Doug Gay and Dr. George Fotiadis were absent.

Chapters 40 and 55

City Administrator Ty Wheeler explained that this discussion came about after two separate incidents this summer were brought to the city’s attention, where livestock had been brought into city limits and then slaughtered at residential properties in view of the public.

“Obviously for some that causes distress and, arguably, is not an activity that is incidental to an urban residential use,” said Wheeler.

Chapter 40 involves public peace, with a proposed amendment to add subsection 6 titled “slaughtering restricted.” It would read in part,

“No person shall slaughter, butcher, dress or process any animal in open view within a residential area. All…shall be done in an enclosed shelter outside of the view of the general public.”

Remains would be disposed of in an acceptable manner.

The proposed amendment to chapter 55, animal protection and control, with new subsection 23, “displaying dead animals,” would read,

“No person shall display a dead animal in public view.”

Display of dead animals would include all kinds.

Fine schedules would be included in both sections, with a first violation fine of $50, second violation $100, and $150 for third and subsequent violations.

The public hearing will be held at the next regular city council meeting, Sept. 15, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Comments can be made during the public hearing, or in writing or email to city hall.

Other hearings set

Two other public hearings were also scheduled for Sept. 19, both with ordinance amendments as necessitated by changes made at the state level following the close of the legislative season. This is necessary to keep city codes in line with state code.

One hearing pertains to chapters 46 - minors, 120 - liquor licenses, and 121 - cigarette and tobacco permits. Wheeler said that this one is mainly to account for the change in working ages approved at the state level, and lining out what those ages can and cannot do.

The other public hearing will involve chapter 7 - fiscal management, with changes coming out of House File 718, which reads in part,

“Relating to local government property taxes, financial authority, operations, and budgets, modifying certain transit funding, property tax credits and exemptions, and appropriations, requiring certain information related to property taxation to be provided to property owners and taxpayers...”

Wheeler said that for the time being, a new property tax statement will be mailed out every property owner (mailed at the county level) and will include total tax year rate and dollar, current year proposed tax rate and dollar, increases and explanations. The city will also be required to hold a separate budget hearing from a regular city council meeting.

The public hearings will be held at the next regular city council meeting, Sept. 19, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Comments can be made during the public hearing, or in writing or email to city hall.

Other council news

Osceola city clerk Britanee Ward-Case was appointed as representation for the city to the Osceola Chamber-Main Street board.

The first reading of the ordinance amendment to chapter 55.05 pertaining to livestock passed 3-0. The ordinance assigns a fine schedule to violations of the livestock ordinance - $50 for the first violation, $100 for second and $150 for third and subsequent violations.

Council moved to table a discussion about a proposed tree project in the Country Club Manor subdivision’s right-of-ways, as requested by a resident in that area. Council expressed concern about how the tree roots could affect utilities in the future, and mayor Thomas Kedley expressed concerns about Osceola’s water situation, wanting to wait for future discussion until the water is figured out.

The motion to table the discussion was approved 3-0.

Minutes and notices of the public hearings can be found in the legal section of this newspaper and on the city’s website.