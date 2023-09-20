2023 Iowa State Fair Clarke County 4-H static and livestock results

Static

Cooking Club

Kenley Chesnut: Creative arts - photography, focused on purple wildflower with butterfly sitting on top, blue ribbon. Family & consumer sciences - food & nutrition educational display, baking soda v baking powder, blue ribbon.

Reagan Fry: Family & consumer sciences - other family & consumer sciences, decorated anniversary cake, blue ribbon. Personal development - 4-H poster communication exhibit, “Deal Yourself a Winning Hand,” Certificate of Recognition award.

Cort Miller: Personal development - 4-H poster communication exhibit, “Hit a Grand Slam,” Seal of Excellence award.

Allison Myers: Creative arts - photography, photo of grey and black dog in a black frame, blue ribbon.

Fremont Feenix

Brookelynn Beener: Ag & natural resources - other agriculture & natural resources, bee swarm poster, red ribbon.

Kierstin Smith: Ag & natural resources - home ground improvement, mineral feeder & white binder, red ribbon.

Green Bay Gophers

Gracie Mathes: Creative arts - photography, detailed picture of an ear of corn, red ribbon. Creative arts - photography, black & white winter scene including pine trees & a barn, red ribbon. Family & consumer sciences - food & nutrition prepared products, cherry pie, blue ribbon. Science, engineering & technology - welding, sheep walker, blue ribbon.

K.W. Hustlers

Easton Brokaw: Science, engineering & technology - woodworking, cream color with stained top recycled file cabinet buffet, blue ribbon.

Ivan Greif: Communication - education presentations, “The Honey Bee Hive,” Recognition award. Ag & natural resources - other agriculture & natural resources, three jars of honey, blue ribbon.

Ellie Mumaw: Creative arts - visual arts, original art, softball flower planter with deer antlers on wooden base, red ribbon. Family & consumer sciences - clothing & fashion constructed/sewn, red, white and blue quilt with ties, blue ribbon.

Lauren Mumaw: Creative arts - visual arts, original art, canvas flower painting with a red & yellow lily, red ribbon.

Lukas Short: Family & consumer sciences - sewing & needle arts constructed item, customer leather stall card, blue ribbon.

Osceola Chargers

Whittney Snell: Personal development - self-determined, family tree with black frame, red ribbon.

Triple Troopers:

Drew Hiatt: Personal development - leadership, learning how to be a project manager and lead volunteers, red ribbon.

Animals

Beef

Klaire Blackford, Osceola Go-Getters: Beef showmanship, purple ribbon. Breeding beef, foundation Simmental, blue ribbon.

Drew Jacobson, Osceola Go-Getters: Market beef, Maine-Anjou, purple ribbon, first place, Champion Maine-Anjour market beef award. Market beef, crossbred steers, purple ribbon, second place.

Dogs

Sidney Benda, Osceola Chargers: Dog rally, intermediate, purple ribbon. Dog obedience, open, red ribbon, second place, Res. High Scoring Open award.

Jonathan Galvez, Osceola Go-Getters: Dog Handling, senior handling, blue ribbon. Dog obedience, graduate novice A, red ribbon. Dog rally, intermediate, purple ribbon.

Ivan Greif, K.W. Hustlers: Dog obedience, preferred novice A, blue ribbon. Dog obedience, graduate novice B, red ribbon. Dog rally, novice A, purple ribbon. Dog rally, intermediate, purple ribbon.

Kierstin Smith, Fremont Feenix: Dog Handling, senior handling, purple ribbon. Dog obedience, beginners novice B, blue ribbon. Dog obedience, open, red ribbon, first place, high scoring open award. Dog rally, novice A, purple ribbon. Dog rally, advanced, purple ribbon, third place.

Lane Whirrett, Osceola Go-Getters: Dog Handling, senior handling, purple ribbon. Dog obedience, preferred novice A, red ribbon. Dog obedience, graduate novice B, blue ribbon. Dog rally, novice A, purple ribbon, second place. Dog rally, advanced, purple ribbon.

Goats

Presley VanWinkle, Green Bay Gophers: Breeding meat goats, does under 1 year of age, blue ribbon. Breeding meat goats, does under 1 year of age, blue ribbon. Market meat goats, market meat goat wethers, blue ribbon.

Rabbits

Josiah Davis, Green Bay Gophers: Sr. buck commercial, blue ribbon, first place.

Maisy Davis, Green Bay Gophers: Sr. buck commercial, blue ribbon, first place. Sr. doe commercial, blue ribbon, third place.

Zavian Davis, Green Bay Gophers: Sr. buck commercial, blue ribbon, first place, best opposite sex award. Sr. doe commercial, blue ribbon, first place.

Ivan Greif, K.W. Hustlers: Jr. buck fancy, blue ribbon, first place, best of variety and best of opposite sex awards. Jr. doe fancy, blue ribbon, first place, best of breed and best of variety awards.

Sheep

Braden Andrew, K.W. Hustlers: Black face market lambs, blue ribbon. Black face market lambs, blue ribbon. Ultrasound carcass contest market lamb, purple ribbon, 3rd place carcass. Ultrasound carcass contest market lamb, purple ribbon, 9th place carcass.

Gracie Mathes, Green Bay Gophers: Black face commercial ewes, blue ribbon. Cross market lambs, blue ribbon. Cross market lambs, blue ribbon. Black face market lambs, blue ribbon. Intermediate showmanship, blue ribbon.

Hunteer Parmer, Cooking Club: Speckled face commercial ewes, blue ribbon. Speckled face/cross market lambs, blue ribbon. Black face market lambs, blue ribbon. Black face market lambs, blue ribbon.

Presely VanWinkle, Green Bay Gophers: Black face commercial ewes, blue ribbon. Speckled face/cross market lambs, blue ribbon. Intermediate showmanship, blue ribbon. Senior showmanship, blue ribbon.

Swine

Ivan Greif, K.W. Hustlers: Breeding swine, Duroc, blue ribbon. Breeding swine, spotted, blue ribbon. Market swine, Yorkshire, blue ribbon. Market swine, crosssbred market barrows, blue ribbon.

Shawn McAfee, Osceola Go-Getters: Breeding swine, commercial gilt, purple ribbon, second place. Breeding swine, commercial gilt, blue ribbon. Market swine, crossbred market barrows, blue ribbon. Market swine, crossbred market barrows, blue ribbon.