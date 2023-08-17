Supervisors approve loan agreement for conservation building

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved 2-1 Monday a resolution to enter into a loan agreement for the purposes of costs associated with constructing an education building at East Lake Park; supervisor Austin Taylor voted no. The building will be managed and operated by Clarke County Conservation.

Project cost

The project for the building was originally estimated at $800,000, however with inflation the single bid received came in at $1.1 million. The project could not be rebid without pushing back the completion date, as well as risk losing some of the funding already acquired.

Clarke County Conservation director Scott Kent had been able to raise and obtain funds of $500,000, but needed a loan for the remaining $600,000. Kent secured two loan offers - one from Clarke Electric Cooperative for $300,000 at 0% interest for 10 years with a 1% annual service fee, and one from American State Bank for $300,000 at 4.97% interest for 10 years.

As the loans will be county loans paid out of the general fund, Kent had to have the approval of the supervisors to move forward; the conservation department anticipates generating enough revenue between the building and other rentals to be able to cover the loan payments.

At the July 10 meeting, the supervisors voted 2-1 (Taylor nay) to defer a decision on the loan agreement to allow the public 30-days to file a petition that could push the decision to a special vote; no petitions were filed in the 30-day period that ended Aug. 9.

Public support

Monday’s meeting saw more than two dozen people fill the supervisors’ boardroom and the hallway outside to speak to the supervisors in support of the education building. Some of the comments made about the building were:

“...an investment in quality of life here in Clarke County rather than an expense,” “phenomenal project,” “great addition to our community, and something that’s needed,” “great asset,” and that it would be a place for “elderly and young to learn in our community.”

The size of the building, which will be able to hold 160 people, was touted as a great draw for many. Others available in Osceola are either too small or too large, leaving some companies and organizations to go out of county to find an in-between sized venue. The building will also bring in money to local businesses, as people using it for an event will likely stop elsewhere in town and spend money.

Many also spoke in support of Kent and the work he has done since becoming director of conservation, with one person saying, “we’re very lucky to have him, and I think we should have his back.”

Concerns

A concern was raised about the increased cost of the project, and the potential impact of the loan on the taxpayers.

Kent explained some of the revenue that the conservation board brings in on an annual average, including $27,000 from the campground, $2,000 in shelter rentals, $9,700 in REAP funds, plus money from other areas. He estimates that that building will bring in about $22,000 annually.

“If we can’t generate $22,000 from this building, we shouldn’t be sitting here,” said Kent.

Kent said that he understood the supervisors’ concerns as well, but he will cut from his budget or ask elsewhere before coming to the supervisor’s to ask for money to pay the loan, and will use as little taxpayer money as possible. Previous projects of the campground and trail used very little taxpayer money.

Funds already on hand include a $200,000 donation from Clarke County Housing Foundation, a $200,000 Pillars Grant from Clarke County Development Corporation (contingent on receiving the rest of the necessary funding), plus donations from other local organizations.

Kent is asking for $5,000 out of his budget for the next 10 years, and will lower his budget $20,000 for this coming year.

“I don’t really expect to ever come to the county for money cause we’ve got these other sources to back us up. I think this building [is] going to be way bigger than what we think,” said Kent, who has already had people in the community asking to rent it out.

On the concern of taxpayer burden, one person in attendance said,

“As I look around the faces of the taxpayers in this room, I would say we fully understand the big picture. I don’t think there’s anybody here who doesn’t understand the big picture of what the county faces and the city and the school…it’s a big deal…we are still here saying, this is a good thing for the county.”

Supervisor comments

Before voting, the supervisors shared their opinions on the loan.

“We have to look at all sides of it…there’s concerns here, it’s not an easy decision,” said supervisor Randy Dunbar, stating the need to also consider the insurance, upkeep and utilities on the building that could affect the ability for the conservation department to make the loan payments.

“I have concerns where we’re going as a country, I have concerns [with] financials within our country...if this project comes back to where the county’s got to cover $600,000, there’s other stuff out that I see is probably a little more important than a building that’s sitting out at East Lake that the county would have to finance at the end of the day,” said Taylor.

Supervisor Dean Robins said he thought that Kent was conservative with his projected number of rentals and income, and that if the county had to pick up the bill, he didn’t see it being in the $600,000 range.

“If nothing else, there’s no other department that we spend money or give money to that will support itself. This is one department that will. I’m in support of it, I know there’s concern there, but it will work,” said Robins.

Kent said that a lot of people are willing to step forward with funding if needed, and pointed out that after 10 years, any profit made from the building will be just that - profit.

After the loan agreement was approved, Kent thanked the supervisors.

The building

Once completed, the building will be used for a variety of different activities in an indoor, temperature controlled building that can be used year round - weddings, family reunions, meetings, law enforcement trainings, school classes and more.

It will also be used as an alternate location for summer camps that might otherwise be canceled due to adverse weather conditions. A completed building will make it possible to hold fundraising events, the proceeds of which can go towards the building’s costs.

The education building will sit south of the Prairie Flower Shelter in what is currently a hayfield. It will be on a ridge that overlooks Whitebreast Prairie to the south, East Lake on the west, and a pond to the east. It will be ADA compliant, and have a kitchen area and restrooms.