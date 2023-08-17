Osceola man dies in Sunday crash

An Osceola man died Aug. 13 from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Scott Street in northern Clarke County.

A report released by the Iowa State Patrol stated that Dignan Forry, 24 of Osceola, was traveling eastbound in the 2800 block of Scott Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a high rate of speed in a 2006 Toyota 4Runner. Forry lost control as he topped a hill at 2827 Scott Street causing the vehicle to enter the south ditch where it rolled before coming to rest on the south side of the road in a field.

Both Forry and passenger Kaylie Burke, 24 of Carlisle, were ejected from the vehicle; neither were wearing seat belts. Forry was pronounced dead at the scene and transported via Clarke County Emergency Services to the medical examiner’s office. Burke was transported via Mercy Life Flight to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where condition was unavailable at press time.

An investigation into the crash continues.