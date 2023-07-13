Supervisors defer action on loan agreement

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved 2-1 a resolution Monday deferring action to enter into a loan agreement of $650,000 to be used for the costs associated with constructing an education building at East Lake Park; Austin Taylor was the nay vote. The building will be managed and operated by Clarke County Conservation.

By deferring any further action into the loan agreement at this time, the public is given 30-days in which it can file a petition whereby a special vote would take place for the loan agreement. The last day for a petition to be filed will be Aug. 9. Further action by the supervisors is adjourned until Aug. 14.

At the board meeting, a discussion meeting regarding the proposal to enter into a general fund loan agreement was held. Several people spoke in favor of the building, including Osceola Police Chief Marty Duffus, who said he viewed the building as a benefit for both community enhancement and police department, who will utilize the building for training purposes.

“I can’t imagine spending any better dollar than something that enhances the public,” said Duffus.

Others in attendance echoed similar sentiments to Duffus, including how the building can be used for school classes, a place to hold reunions and more.

The project for the education building only received one bid, and cannot rebid without pushing the project back another six to eight months, as well as risk losing some of the money that has already been received. If approved, it will be a county loan repaid out of the county general fund. The Conservation Department anticipates generating enough revenue for the payments.