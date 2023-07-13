Law firm celebrates 75 years

In January 1948, Ward Reynoldson joined the R. E. Killmar law firm in Osceola as an associate of Bob Killmar, who had been practicing law in Osceola for 30 years.

Formerly of Madrid, Reynoldson served for four years in the Navy during World War II, and following his release attended and graduated from Iowa Law School. At the time he joined the firm, the office was located on the east side of the Osceola square.

In the 1950s, Reynoldson served for four years as part-time Clarke County Attorney. He also practiced as a trial lawyer along with Killmar. Reynoldson was invited to be a Fellow of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers and American College of Trial Lawyers. It was during this decade the law office moved from the east side of the square to the brick building on the southwest corner of the Osceola square at 200 West Jefferson Street, Osceola’s former opera house, where the law firm is still located today.

In the 1960s, Reynoldson’s wife, Jan, attended Drake Law School and joined Reynoldson and Jim Brown at the practice in 1965. Jan was appointed a Fellow by invitation of the American College of Probate Counsel, and practiced law with the firm until her passing in 1986.

Larry Van Werden joined the firm in 1966, and practiced until 2017 when he retired. Van Werden was also a Fellow of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers.

Reynoldson practiced with the firm until 1971 when he was appointed a Justice on the Iowa Supreme Court. He served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in the late 70′s and retired in 1987; he then served “of counsel” at the Reynoldson & Van Werden in senior status. Reynoldson’s son, Robert “Bob” joined the firm in 1974.

In 2022 Mason McCoy, a New Virginia native and graduate of Drake Law School, joined the firm. Other attorneys who have practiced with the firm over the years include Gary Kimes, John Lloyd, Elisabeth Reynoldson (wife to Bob), Ed Harvey, Paul Wieck, Shauna Shields, Lisa Jeanes and Megan Tooker. Brown, Kimes, Lloyd and Elisabeth have all gone on to become district judges; Lloyd and Elisabeth are still practicing judges.

“I’ve been blessed, really, being able to practice with pretty smart, dedicated lawyers over the years,” said Bob.

A number of dedicated and talented support staff have also made their mark at the law firm, assisting in providing high quality legal services to clients. Two who served the firm and clients for decades are Janet Robins, who has totaled over 25 years, and Kay Chaney, who worked there for close to 50 years before retiring in 2017.

“[We’ve] been blessed with really good staff as well,” said Bob.

Reynoldson, Van Werden and McCoy has an “AV” rating, which is the highest rating in legal proficiency and ethics given by Martindale-Hubbell, a rating service. The firm has held the AV rating since its inception in 1948. Bob is rated an AV attorney, and is also a Fellow by invitation to the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers.

The services provided are varied, and include estate planning, real estate law, business organizations, probate, litigation, family law and tax law, with the goal to cover a wide variety of services that clients may need over time.

Bob and McCoy look forward to adding an additional attorney in the coming future and, for Bob, he hopes that the law office is around for another 75 years, continuing to serve the people of Osceola, Clarke County and beyond with needed legal assistance and expertise.

“[We’ve] had the privilege of representing, by this time, generations of families here...hopefully took care of their legal services in a proficient manner for them…We appreciate having had that opportunity to do that,” said Bob.

An earlier version of this article listed Kay Chaney as “the late Kay Chaney” in error. The editor apologizes for this error.