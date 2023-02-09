Readout settles in at Schofield Barracks

A 2001 graduate of Clarke Community Schools, Adam Readout has been at Schofield Barracks, located in Honolulu, Hawaii, since June 2022.

Readout signed up for the military in 2002 as a way to pay for college, and now 20 years later, he has stayed because of the people and organizations that he has had a chance to serve with.

When Readout first enlisted, he started as an M1 Abrams tank crewman, and held that position for five years before becoming an officer. His current rank is that of Major, and he works as a Signal Corps Officer, managing IT, radio communications and personnel.

He has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Tampa, an MBA from Liberty University and a Master’s in military operational art and sciences from Air University (military education university system of the United States Air Force).

In his military career, Readout has completed five overseas tours - Afghanistan, Korea, Poland and twice in Iraq - and stateside has been stationed in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Alabama.

When asked of his family’s favorite location, Readout said it was Pennsylvania. There, he worked at Slippery Rock University, teaching ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) cadets and students. He said that Slippery Rock had a small town feel and charm similar to what he remembered growing up in Osceola.

Readout will be stationed in Hawaii for three years, and he plans to continue to serve where he can be of the greatest service and impact after that time is up.

“I am close to 20 years active, but have no plans to hang it up yet. I love what I do and am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. I see no reason to get out now,” said Readout, who would like a chance to try out Colorado or Tennessee.

Readout is married to Stacey, and they have two daughters - Adalyn, 13 and Maryn, 8. He is the son of Julie Buesch of Osceola and Larry Readout of Des Moines. Brothers Brett and Matt and families live in the Osceola area, and sister Kelli lives in Des Moines.