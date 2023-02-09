DeVore named Clarke Superintendent

OSCEOLA, IA — The Clarke Community School District Board of Education has named Kurt DeVore as the district’s next superintendent pending approval at the next meeting.

DeVore is currently serving as superintendent of the Lone Tree CSD. In this position, he has led all district professional learning to improve culture and climate over the past two years, as well as facilitated district strategic planning with the district core and administrative teams.

DeVore has also been active in professional organizations such as the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI) and Rural School Advocates of Iowa. Prior to his current position, DeVore served as director of information, systems, and instructional technology in the Decorah CSD.

DeVore was excited to accept the position stating,

“I am honored to serve as the next Superintendent of Clarke Community School District. We were welcomed with open arms to the district during the interviews. My youngest son Joseph, a seventh-grade student next year, and I are excited to join the #OneTribe family!”

He went on to say,

“I am thrilled about the opportunities Clarke Community School District offers students and families. I look forward to working collaboratively with area and district leadership to continue to develop partnerships to benefit our students and families. I look forward to meeting people in the community, working with the staff and students, and serving as the Clarke Community School District Superintendent.”

Board members worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. DeVore interviewed with stakeholder interview groups consisting of students, parents, teachers, and community members on February 3.

DeVore will officially begin leading the Clarke Community School District effective July 1, 2023.