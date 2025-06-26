June 26-July 3, 2025 meal site menu

June 26: Chicken salad, potato salad, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit.

June 27: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato, pinto beans, tortilla chips, cookie, taco sauce, sour cream.

June 28:

June 30: Potato crusted pollock, baked sweet potato, creamed peas, dinner roll, pudding, tartar sauce, margarine.

July 1: Chicken berry almond salad, pasta salad, waverly crackers, fresh seasonal fruit, ranch salad dressing.

July 2: Liver & onions or beef patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, chocolate crunch bar, margarine.

July 3 Independence Day meal: BBQ chicken, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, blondie.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.