June 19-26, 2025 meal site menu

June 19: Baked chicken, tomato basil sauce, scalloped potatoes, whole kernel corn, dinner roll, cookie, margarine.

June 20: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, dinner roll, brownie, frosting w/sprinkles, margarine.

June 23: Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, harvard beets, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.

June 24: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, hot applesauce, blueberry muffin, orange juice.

June 25: Sloppy joe, roasted ranch potatoes, lima beans, hamburger bun, fluffy fruit salad, margarine.

June 26: Chicken salad, potato salad, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.