Feb. 13-20 meal site menu

Feb. 13: Macaroni & cheese, green peas, cowboy caviar, dinner roll, hot cinnamon applesauce, margarine.
Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day meal: Pork loin dinner w/gravy, baked sweet potato, creamed peas, dinner roll, strawberry cheesecake pudding, margarine.
Feb. 17: CLOSED.
Feb. 18: Potato crusted pollock, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, multi-grain bread, pudding, tartar sauce, margarine.
Feb. 19: Meatloaf w/tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, cookie, margarine.
Feb. 20: Hot dog, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruits, mustard.
*menu subject to change without notice.