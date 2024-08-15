Aug. 15-22 meal site menu

Aug. 15: Spaghetti casserole, tossed salad, lima beans, garlic breadstick, pineapple cherry crisp, margarine, 1000 island dressing.
Aug. 16: Hamburger patty, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, brussel sprouts, wheat bread, pudding, margarine.
Aug. 19: Baked chicken, tomato basil sauce, scalloped potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, cookie, margarine.
Aug. 20: Sloppy joe, mashed sweet potatoes, coleslaw, hot spiced fruit, hamburger bun, cookie.
Aug. 21: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, hot cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin, orange juice.
Aug. 22: Breaded chicken breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, white bread, brownie, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.