July 18-25 meal site menu

July 18: Breaded chicken breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, white bread, brownie, margarine.
July 19: Sloppy joe, mashed sweet potatoes, coleslaw, hot spiced fruit, cookie.
July 22: Meatball stroganoff, lima beans, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, margarine.
July 23: BBQ chicken sandwich, macaroni & cheese, green beans, cookie, margarine.
July 24: Polish sausage w/bun, sauerkraut, baby red potatoes, whole kernel corn, fresh seasonal fruit, ketchup, mustard.
July 25: Chicken noodle casserole, brussel sprouts, tossed salad, white bread, mixed fruit crisp, margarine, french dressing.
*menu subject to change without notice