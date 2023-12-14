Dec. 14-21 meal site menu

Dec. 14: Potato crusted pollock, parslied potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, fresh seasonal fruit, , beverage mix, margarine, tartar sauce.
Dec. 15: Baked meatballs, brown gravy, egg noodles, harvard beets, multi grain bread, fruit cocktail cake, beverage mix.
Dec. 18: Country fried steak, country gravy, broccoli, whipped potatoes, white bread, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine.
Dec. 19: Chicken stuffing casserole, poultry gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, beverage mix, margarine.
Dec. 20: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, peas & carrots, white bread, baked cookie, beverage mix.
Dec. 21: Beef stroganoff, diced beets, whole kernel corn, wheat roll, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice