July 13, 2023

July 13-20 meal site menu

July 13: Breaded chicken patty, sliced carrots, potato salad, hamburger bun, pineapple crisp, beverage mix, mayonnaise.

July 14: Baked meatballs, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine.

July 17: BBQ rib patty, oven roasted potato, baked beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, pickle slices.

July 18: Chicken a la king, mashed sweet potatoes, cauliflower, biscuit, lemon bar, beverage mix, margarine.

July 19: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato, pinto beans, whole kernel corn, flour tortilla, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, taco sauce, sour cream.

July 20: Oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes, poultry gravy, roasted brussel sprouts, dinner roll, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice